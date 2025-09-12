UConn Legend Paige Bueckers Named WNBA Rookie Of The Year

Bueckers, the Wings’ top draft pick, made an immediate impact, averaging 19.2 points and 5.4 assists a game, according to ESPN. The team noted the 23-year-old was the only player in the league to finish in the top nine in scoring, assists, and steals.

The Associated Press also placed Bueckers on the All-WNBA Second Team and made her a unanimous choice for the All-Rookie Team.

She was joined on the All-Rookie Team by Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen of Washington, Leila Lacan of Connecticut, Janelle Salaun of Golden State, and Dominique Malonga of Seattle.

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson was named AP Player of the Year for the second straight season, and Golden State’s Natalie Nakase earned AP Coach of the Year honors.

