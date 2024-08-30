Two West Nile Virus-Related Deaths Among Six New Cases Reported In New Jersey

The six new WNV cases are residents of Bergen, Camden, Cumberland, Hudson, Mercer, and Middlesex counties (one 50+, two 60+, one 70+, two 80+). The two individuals who died were older adults from Cumberland and Mercer counties, the DOH said.

Two human cases of WNV were reported earlier this year in Middlesex and Union counties.

Seven out of the eight cases were hospitalized with neuroinvasive disease, including encephalitis (swelling of the brain) or meningitis (swelling of the lining surrounding the brain and spinal cord).

During routine testing of blood donations, three asymptomatic blood donors from Bergen, Passaic, and Somerset Counties were found to be positive for WNV. This comprehensive testing ensures that all blood donations are screened for WNV, significantly reducing the risk of contracting WNV from blood transfusions and keeping the blood supply safe.

This follows the state’s first human case of Eastern Equine encephalitis (EEE), reported in Atlantic County with symptom onset in early July. This was an individual under 18 years old, the health department said. EEE human cases were last reported in 2019 when the state reported four cases. An EEE-positive horse was also reported in Atlantic County with symptom onset in early August.

The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) urge residents to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito-borne diseases and to reduce mosquito populations on their properties. Click here for more on how to protect yourself from mosquito-borne illnesses.

