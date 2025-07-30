Two Teens Shot In Clifton Within Minutes Of Each Other, Police Investigating Link

The first shooting was reported at approximately 10:57 p.m. near Third Street and Foster Street, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said.

Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was conscious at the time and was removed from the car by police officers, who provided first aid until Clifton Fire Department EMS arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and remains in serious condition.

At approximately 11:25 p.m., Clifton police were notified that a second 18-year-old male, also from Clifton, had arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. He also remains in serious condition, Anderson said.

Crime scene investigators from the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office helped process the scene for evidence.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. There does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the general public, police said.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Clifton Detectives at 973-470-5908.

