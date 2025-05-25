Two Northeast Cities Among World's Top 10 In New Study: Here's Why

Oxford Economics has released its 2025 Global Cities Index. New York City ranked No. 1 in the world for the second straight year, while Boston climbed into the global top 10 at No. 8 overall.

The index evaluates 1,000 cities across five categories. The annual report scored cities on economics, human capital, quality of life, environment, and governance.

Researchers said the index helps guide decisions for investors and policymakers.

"Leveraging our best-in-class urban economic forecasts, and supplemented by other publicly available datasets, we have created a globally consistent dataset of characteristics for the 1,000 largest cities in the world," said Anthony Bernard-Sasges, senior economist of city services and the report's lead author. "As a result, the Global Cities Index provides a holistic, data-driven approach to city rankings, by scoring them not just on their economic performance, but also considering several other important dimensions that influence their standing in the world."

New York topped the list again thanks to the strength of its metropolitan economy, which remains the largest in the world, and its highly educated population. The advisory firm ranked the city first in economics and fourth in human capital.

The Big Apple's public transit system helped boost the city's environmental standing, although affordability and income inequality dragged down its quality of life score.

"Despite underperforming other top cities in a few areas, New York still scores quite highly in all five categories in absolute terms," said Oxford Economics. "While there are areas with room for improvement, New York reigns supreme in this year's Global Cities Index, riding its outstanding economics and human capital scores to the top of the rankings. And it seems poised to defend that title for years to come."

Boston jumped into the global top 10 in 2025, claiming the eighth spot overall. The city scored ninth in economics and 11th in human capital.

New England's largest city is driven by its leading universities and growing life sciences and tech sectors.

"Boston's role in the knowledge economy results in some of the highest incomes per person in the world, boosting the city’s quality of life score," Oxford Economics said. "However, Boston has very high levels of income inequality, and these disparities extend to housing and educational opportunities as well. Still, Boston's quality of life score receives a boost from its multitude of recreation and cultural sites, many of which are related to Boston's role in the founding of the United States."

While Boston was also praised for public transportation, several factors held back the city's overall environment score.

"Research has shown that many neighbourhoods in Boston that were originally built on marshlands are sinking into the ground, further exacerbating the challenges posed by rising sea levels," the researchers said. "Each centimetre the land sinks can significantly worsen flooding. Fortunately, with its sizeable public transit system, Boston is already among the world's cleanest cities, both in terms of air quality and [carbon dioxide] emissions intensity. But more will need to be done to protect Boston's residents from the growing climate hazards facing the city."

Just outside the top 10, Washington, DC, finished in 12th place overall. The nation's capital scored highest in human capital (No. 9), due to having some of the most highly educated residents in the world.

Researchers also noted that DC's strong scores are at risk due to President Donald Trump's massive federal government cuts.

"In addition to influencing its score, a new administration with new priorities can make Washington feel like an entirely different place," Oxford Economics said. "Like other US cities, Washington's governance score is brought down by the increasing instability of the US political system. Overall, the city's fortunes are closely tied to its role as the US capital.

"In good times, Washington attracts new residents and visitors alike to its halls of power. But in bad times, the political upheaval can be crippling, causing government shutdowns, mass layoffs, and sluggish growth."

Philadelphia placed 33rd globally, boosted by finishing 14th in economics, thanks to its strong healthcare and logistics sectors. The city is home to several major universities and corporate headquarters.

Philly also drew praise for its economic stability, but saw lower scores for quality of life and environmental conditions.

"Overall, this historically significant city has much to offer," the researchers said. "A rich cultural heritage and strong economic base attract both new residents and tourists, but challenges related to inequality and the environment hold Philadelphia back from climbing even higher in the rankings."

Outside the top 50, Baltimore ranked 63rd overall. The Charm City posted strong scores in economics and human capital, but lagged in quality of life.

Two New England state capitals – Providence, Rhode Island (87th), and Hartford, Connecticut (122nd) – both showed strength in education and income per person. In 108th place overall, Bridgeport, CT, was boosted by its proximity to top-ranked NYC, finishing 61st in the world for quality of life.

Worcester, Massachusetts (123rd), and New Haven, CT (153rd), scored well in education but trailed in environment and governance.

In 115th place overall, Albany, NY, was boosted by its strong economic ranking (83rd) but suffered from a lower environment score (250th). Rochester (146th), Buffalo (165th), and Syracuse (242nd) rounded out the Empire State's representation in the rankings.

Two eastern Pennsylvania cities cracked the top 200 globally: Allentown in 117th place and Harrisburg at No. 190th. The cities were recognized among the world's 100 best for economics, but Allentown posted a poorer economic score (349th), while Harrisburg lagged in human capital (406th).

Oxford Economics warned that cities globally are contending with rising inequality, climate risks, and uncertain governance, but the firm also pointed to opportunities tied to artificial intelligence and economic resilience.

"One of the most consequential recent innovations, the effects of which are just beginning to emerge, is generative AI," the researchers said. "The potential benefits (and risks) of this technology for cities are vast, with AI enabling productivity improvements for workers and providing the foundation for more connected "smart" cities. However, they also have the potential to increase inequality and raise both privacy and intellectual property concerns."

You can click here to see the 2025 Global Cities Index from Oxford Economics.

