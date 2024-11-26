Two NJ Restaurants Make OpenTable’s 2024 Top 100 List

Stella Restaurant in Ventnor and The Saddle River Inn in Saddle River represent the Garden State in this year’s rankings, which are driven by insights and reviews from verified OpenTable users.

Stella Restaurant carries a rich legacy. Founded by Chef Nicholas LoBianco and his late wife, Stephanie, the Ventnor gem is the latest in a series of acclaimed LoBianco restaurants in South Jersey. Known for exceptional food and personable service, the restaurant is now run by Nicholas and his son Vincent, who honor Stephanie’s passion and warmth while delivering cutting-edge cuisine.

The Saddle River Inn, a fine-dining contemporary French restaurant, is nestled along the banks of the Saddle River. Chef Jamie Knott’s seasonal menu features prime dry-aged beef, sustainable seafood, and organic local produce, ensuring dishes are crafted with ingredients at the peak of freshness.

Unlike critic-driven lists, OpenTable’s annual Top 100 highlights restaurants that diners themselves have rated highly for their food, service, and overall experience.

New Jersey foodies, take note—these two restaurants are worth a visit.

