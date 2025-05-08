Two NJ Corrections Officers Die By Suicide On Same Day, One In Jail Parking Lot: Officials

Officer Joey Hernandez's death occurred outside the Essex County Jail, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said, while Sgt. Joseph Trezza committed suicide in Roxbury, according to Carmen Martin, a spokesperson for the ECPO.

Both deaths happened on Tuesday, May 6 but are unrelated, Martin said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7. You can call or text the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, or chat online at 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.

