Two Infants Under 7 Months Brutally Injured By Daycare Owner: Affidavit

Catalina Baldwin, 37, of Phoenixville, was arrested after a joint investigation by Upper Providence Township Police and Montgomery County Detectives revealed two babies suffered life-threatening injuries while under her sole supervision at Oaks Early Learning Center, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

First Infant: 7-Month-Old Girl S.F.

Police and EMS were called at 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, to the center on Egypt Road for a report of an unresponsive 7-month-old girl, investigators said.

Two Upper Providence Township firefighters, who had been at the daycare for an event, were already performing emergency aid when officers arrived. The infant, identified as S.F., was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in King of Prussia, then flown to CHOP Philadelphia for emergency surgery.

Doctors found S.F. had a left-sided subdural hematoma with mass effect, midline shift, uncal herniation, numerous retinal hemorrhages, and injuries to the ligaments in her cervical spine — injuries the CHOP Child Protection Team determined were consistent with abusive head trauma.

Baldwin texted another teacher at 10:04 a.m., just minutes before calling for help, writing “(S.F.) is a nightmare,” as written in the affidavit of probable cause. Detectives also discovered Baldwin later googled “Shaken Syndrome” on July 11, 2025.

S.F. remains in rehabilitative care and in need of substantial ongoing treatment, authorities said.

Second Infant: 5-Month-Old Girl E.C.W.

The investigation also uncovered allegations involving another child, a 5-month-old girl identified as E.C.W.

On May 29, 2025, Baldwin messaged E.C.W.’s mother that the baby had experienced unexplained mouth bleeding, claiming she had rolled onto a toy. The infant was taken to CHOP, where doctors discovered a laceration under her tongue and an injury inside her cheek. Despite treatment, E.C.W. required a feeding tube due to continued difficulty eating.

The CHOP Child Protection Team determined her injuries were “highly concerning for non-accidental trauma/child physical abuse,” noting they were not consistent with accidental injury in a non-mobile infant.

According to investigators, Baldwin had sole custody of E.C.W. when the injuries occurred.

Arrest & Charges

Baldwin was arrested Thursday on two counts of Aggravated Assault, as well as charges of Simple Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Her preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Marc Alfarano, who set bail at $500,000, 10 percent, with conditions including no unsupervised contact with minors and no contact with victims or their families. Baldwin was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

A bail hearing is scheduled for Friday in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas. A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, before Magisterial District Judge Cathleen Kelly Rebar. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant Chief of Trials Lauren Marvel.

