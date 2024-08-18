Two Dead, Two Injured In Route 20 Crash In Paterson, Police Say

A motor vehicle carrying four occupants crashed into a pole just after 4 a.m. on Route 20 and 18th Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In- Charge Isa Abbassi said.

Two passengers were pronounced dead at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center, while the driver and another passenger remain in critical condition.

The cause of the vehicle crash is undetermined. The investigation is active and ongoing. More information will be released when it becomes available.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

