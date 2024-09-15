Two Adults, Teen Dead In Tesla Crash On Garden State Parkway

David Dryerman, 54, of Woodcliff Lake, was heading north in a Tesla Model S when the vehicle ran off the road to the left, struck a sign, struck a guardrail and a concrete bridge support just before midnight at milepost 131.1 in Woodbridge, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

As a result of the crash, David Dryerman, occupant Michele Dryerman, a 54-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old juvenile girl, all from Woodcliff Lake, died. The relationship between the three was not immediately clear.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available.

