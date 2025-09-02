$150K Powerball Ticket Sold In Clifton

The winning tickets matched all five white balls in the Sept. 1 drawing. No one matched the five white balls plus the gold Power Ball, so the jackpot now stands at about $1.3 billion for Wednesday’s drawing, officials said.

New Jersey was the only state with more than one $1 million winner. The tickets were sold by Jackpocket (online) and P&G Fuel, 1050 Milford Warren Glen Rd., in Milford, Hunterdon County.

A $150,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Limonta Liquors, 293 Vernon Ave., in Clifton, Passaic County, officials said.

Lottery officials also announced a separate $1 million win from a scratch-off ticket sold on Aug. 29 at Anderson Mini Market in Fairview. The ticket was from the “$1,000,000 Ultimate Spectacular” game.

The winning numbers were 08, 23, 25, 40, and 53. The Power Ball was 05 and the multiplier was 03. The Double Play numbers were 01, 15, 26, 48, and 67, with a Double Play Ball of 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.