Twin Meteor Showers Poised To Ignite Night Skies: Here's When

According to the American Meteor Society, some of those streaks could blaze across the sky as brilliant fireballs, outshining everything but the Moon and brightest planets

The dual peak — Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids — will unfold from the evening of Tuesday, July 29, through the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday, July 30.

The spectacle will give observers across the Northern Hemisphere a front-row seat to one of 2025’s most photogenic sky shows

Adding cinematic flair, the Milky Way’s dense central band arches high on midsummer nights, meaning the meteor streaks will appear against a rich, star-spangled canvas as Earth’s nighttime side faces directly toward the galactic core

How to Watch

Timing: Head outside after midnight; radiant points in Aquarius and Capricornus climb highest then, boosting counts.

Location: Find the darkest sky you can—rural fields, beaches, or mountain overlooks far from city lights.

Equipment: None required. Give your eyes 20–30 minutes to adjust; a reclining chair and a blanket make the vigil comfortable.

Show Continues

If clouds intrude or schedules conflict, don’t worry: both showers remain active into early August, offering several follow-up nights of lesser but still respectable activity

And for die-hard meteor fans, the ever-popular Perseids arrive just two weeks later, ensuring the summer sky’s fireworks keep rolling.

