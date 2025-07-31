Twin Designers From NY Take Center Stage On New Season Of ‘Project Runway’

Armonk-based fashion designers Jesus and Antonio Estrada are sashaying back into the spotlight as contestants on Season 21 of Project Runway.

Known for their bold couture, signature wit, and seriously good tailoring, the Mexico-born twins are ready to make waves — and maybe a few jaw-dropping gowns — on the national stage.

Jesus, a Project Runway alum from Season 7, returns 15 years later to compete alongside his twin and business partner, Antonio. “It’s my quinceañera debut!” Jesus joked on Instagram. “I was a baby designer the first time around. A lot has changed since then.”

The Estradas now run a studio in Armonk, where they design everything from custom gowns to high-fashion looks. A limited collection of their dresses has even graced the racks at Manhattan’s famed Bergdorf Goodman.

Their design styles are distinct but complementary. Jesus is known for his vibrant, queer-forward looks that channel old Hollywood glamour with a modern twist. Antonio’s couture leans rebellious and bold, with dramatic silhouettes and unexpected details.

The duo’s creative mischief isn’t new. In a post on Instagram, they recalled crashing Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in 2009 after Jesus’ original stint on the show.

“Although we didn't have an invitation, we had our creativity! In true New York fashion, we created looks that couldn't be turned away,” they recalled. The pair showed up wearing “twinverted” Black Swan looks “and made a splash.”

“We weren't on the list, but while they debated I said, ‘Well Heidi's going to be REALLY upset if she doesn't get to see our looks!’ And it seems we were right,” they said.

Apparently, it worked. They’ve been invited back every year since.

This season brings more familiar faces, including returning judges Heidi Klum, ELLE editor-in-chief Nina Garcia, and celebrity stylist Law Roach. Fan-favorite designer Christian Siriano, winner of Season 4, is back as the mentor.

Season 21 of Project Runway premiers Thursday, July 31, at 9 p.m. on Freeform. New episodes will also stream weekly on Hulu and Disney+ following their Freeform premiere.

Check out a clip of the Estrada twins on the latest season, below:

