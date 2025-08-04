Disney Producer's Pop Culture Toy Shop Forced From Bergen County Storefront

The move at Hollywood Heroes at 7 Bergen St., in Westwood, comes as construction on the building begins earlier than expected, forcing the business to vacate starting the first week of September.

Hollywood Heroes was founded by Jordan Hembrough, 55, of Ridgewood, a longtime collector and former Travel Channel host of the hit series "Toy Hunter." The store has served the Bergen County toy community since 2014, offering rare and vintage items spanning TV, film, and video games.

“This is an incredibly emotional time for all of us Hollywood Heroes,” the store wrote in a July 22 announcement. “We are so proud and fortunate to have called Westwood our home for more than 12 years.”

“Closing will definitely affect business because we rely on people who stumble upon us in a magical way,” Hembrough told Daily Voice. “They find the store by happenstance and fall in love with it. We’ll be losing those clients — and I believe that’s very important.”

He said he’ll also miss watching young kids come in and fall in love with the shop.

The construction was always part of the plan, Hembrough said. The property owner is adding apartments above the shop, which will require gutting the building and making room for HVAC units, plumbing, and a full interior revamp.

While the store will shutter temporarily, fans and collectors can still shop from home at www.hollywoodheroes.com. Over the next few weeks, the store will be clearing inventory with what it calls “amazing deals.”

“We would love to see your faces again, even if it’s just to stop and ‘Say Hello,’” the shop said.

Hembrough has worked with major brands including Hasbro, Mattel, DC Comics, and Marvel, and he’s made appearances on "Good Morning America," "Baggage Battles," "The Toys That Built America," and "Our Star Wars Stories" for Lucasfilm. He is currently a producer for Disney.

According to the store, construction is expected to take about eight months. “I have no idea what it will really take with the zoning laws,” Hembrough said. “But I’m in talks with the town to try to move back in as soon as they get the roof buttoned up.”

“If you have items with us that are being held, you need to retrieve them by Sept. 1,” the store noted. “Not goodbye forever, but goodbye for now.”

Hollywood Heroes is still buying toys and welcomes collections.

