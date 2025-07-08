TSA To End Shoes-Off Policy At Airport Security Checkpoints, Report Says

After nearly two decades of making travelers remove footwear at security checkpoints, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is reportedly phasing out the long-standing policy at many major airports across the country.

Starting Sunday, July 13, passengers in general screening lanes — not just those with TSA PreCheck — will no longer need to remove their shoes at dozens of high-volume US airports, according to an internal agency memo obtained by ABC News.

The change will roll out gradually nationwide, with more airports adopting the new approach over the next few months, ABC News reports.

TSA officials have not yet issued a public announcement or comment regarding the policy, but the internal memo reportedly outlines the agency’s long-term plan to improve checkpoint efficiency while maintaining core safety protocols.

The update marks one of the most visible changes to TSA protocol since the policy was first introduced in 2006.

That rule was a direct response to a 2001 incident about three months after 9/11 in which Richard Reid attempted to ignite explosives hidden in his shoes aboard an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami.

Though the explosives failed to detonate, the plot triggered a wave of new security protocols, including the shoes-off requirement, aimed at preventing similar threats.

Until now, only PreCheck members were allowed to keep their shoes on during screening. With this update, TSA plans to extend the exemption to most general travelers, though individuals flagged by scanners or metal detectors may still be asked to remove footwear for further inspection.

The policy shift is expected to streamline screening at some of the nation’s busiest airports, reducing wait times and congestion during peak travel windows.

