TSA Rolls Out New Rules For Checked Luggage

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has just clarified its rules for travelers who want to style on the go: cordless curling irons powered by gas cartridges or butane are now only allowed in carry-on bags, not checked luggage.

Each passenger may bring just one, and it must have a safety cover fitted over the heating element. Spare cartridges remain strictly prohibited.

The TSA’s latest update is part of its ongoing effort to keep hazardous materials out of checked baggage and ensure passenger safety.

The agency continues to ban explosives, flammable items, and certain lithium batteries from checked bags.

Sharp objects must be properly sheathed, and liquids, gels, and aerosols over 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) are only permitted in checked luggage — not in carry-ons.

Travelers are also reminded that airlines enforce their own size and weight limits for checked bags, so it’s wise to double-check before heading to the airport.

As always, when in doubt, consult the TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” tool online to avoid surprises at the security checkpoint.

With these changes, the TSA aims to keep both passengers and their belongings safe—while making sure your hair stays on point, even at 30,000 feet.

