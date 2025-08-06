TSA Announces New Changes At Security Checkpoints

The Department of Homeland Security has announced new changes to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints.

They are rolling out dedicated lanes for families and military members to streamline the screening process.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem introduced the “Families on the Fly” program at Nashville International Airport on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

She explained that families traveling with children will now have access to special security lanes designed to make the process less stressful.

The initiative, which began as a pilot in Orlando, Florida, will expand first to airports popular with families. Parents can also save $15 when enrolling in TSA PreCheck for expedited screening.

Military travelers are also seeing improvements.

The “Honor Lane,” a dedicated lane for uniformed service members, is currently available at 11 airports and will soon expand nationwide. Gold Star families — those who have lost a loved one in military service — will now receive free PreCheck access, while military spouses get a $25 discount.

Mobile enrollment units will visit military bases to make signing up easier.

These changes come as TSA last month ended its long-standing shoe removal policy at checkpoints, with further updates to liquid restrictions possibly on the horizon

