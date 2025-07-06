Trump’s Son-In-Law Behind New Luxury Development Replacing Hotel In North Jersey

Kushner Companies, the real estate developer owned by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, broke ground on Thursday, June 26, on a 280-unit apartment complex at the site of the former Westminster Hotel.

Located at 550 West Mt. Pleasant Ave., the new community will be called Livana Livingston, part of Kushner’s Livana residential brand. The property spans nine acres and includes the adjacent parcel where the former Somerset Regal Bank building once stood.

The development will feature two separate buildings: a 4-story, 160-unit building reserved for residents aged 55 and older, and a 5-story, 120-unit building open to residents of all ages. A total of 56 affordable housing units will be included across both buildings.

Amenities will include a coworking lounge, speakeasy, movie room, golf simulator, fitness center and yoga studio, community garden, pickleball courts, outdoor lounges, firepits, and more.

According to the release, the project is expected to be completed in 2027.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Kushner executives, project partners, and Livingston Township officials.

