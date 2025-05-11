Fair 75°

Trump To Accept Luxury Jet From Qatari Royal Family As New Air Force One: Reports

The Trump administration is poised to accept a luxurious Boeing 747-8 jet described as a "palace in the sky" from the Qatari royal family, which will be upgraded to serve as Air Force One, according to multiple reports.

Qatar (outlined in red) is located on the northeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula in the Middle East; A Boeing 747-8 during flight testing; President Trump.

Qatar (outlined in red) is located on the northeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula in the Middle East; A Boeing 747-8 during flight testing; President Trump.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Wikipedia via Boeing Dreamscape/White House
A senior official familiar with the matter said that the aircraft would later be donated to Trump’s presidential library, allowing him continued access as a private citizen, according to a report in The New York Times.

A brand-new commercial Boeing 747-8 is valued at approximately $418 million, according to Simple Flying.

The plan, which may represent one of the largest foreign gifts ever received by the US government, raises significant ethical concerns, particularly regarding the plane’s immense value and Trump’s intended use after leaving office, The Times notes.

Currently, Trump’s private plane, known as “Trump Force One,” is an older 757 jet acquired in 2011, previously owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. The Qatari jet would provide Trump with a substantially newer aircraft for personal use if he uses it post-presidency.

Trump toured the Qatari-owned 747 at Palm Beach International Airport in February, according to ABC News, which first broke news of the plan on Sunday morning, May 11.

With a population of just around 3,000,000, Qatar is located in the Middle East on the northeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

