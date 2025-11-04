Trump Tells Orthodox Jews In Lakewood To Vote Ciattarelli

In a post on his Truth Social account on Sunday, Nov. 2, Trump noted he won Lakewood in a landslide in the 2024 presidential election. An estimated 2/3rds of the township's 135,000 residents are Orthodox Jews..

"I need ALL of my supporters in the Orthodox community in Lakewood and its surrounding towns to vote in HUGE numbers for Jack Ciattarelli," Trump wrote. "Jack will be a GREAT Governor, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement — he will never let you down! Jack needs every single Vote in the community, including all the Yeshiva students who turned out to vote for me last year. "

Trump said Ciattarelli would save New Jersey, a state "near and dear to my heart."

"Jack will cut your taxes, and tremendously reduce your out of control and ridiculous energy costs," Trump wrote. "Whereas his opponent will double, triple, and even quadruple your energy, and other costs. You will rue the day that you voted for her."

Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in Lakewood, 36,904 votes to 4,860. earning 67% of the vote in Ocean County. In 2021, Ciattarelli defeated Gov. Phil Murphy in Lakewood, 12,505 votes to 7,820, earning 68% of the vote in Ocean County.

Ciattarelli is running against Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-NJ, to replace Murphy, who is term limited.

