Trump Taps Loyalist Kash Patel As FBI Director

Trump described Patel as a "brilliant lawyer, investigator, and 'America First' fighter, in an announcement shared to social media on Sunday, Dec. 1. He praised Patel’s career of “exposing corruption, defending justice, and protecting the American people.”

"He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution," Trump said.

Patel is widely known as an extreme Trump loyalist having spread "deep state" conspiracy theories and having defended many Jan. 6 rioters who were charged for their actions.

Current FBI Director Chris Wray, who was appointed to his position by Trump, has about two years left in a 10-year term, and would have to resign or be fired for a new director to take over in 2025.

The Senate will have to confirm Patel;s selection.

A Long Island native born to immigrant parents, Patel graduated from Garden City High School and went on to earn a degree in criminal justice. He also earned his certificate in international law and later, a Juris Doctor from Pace University School of Law in White Plains, NY.

