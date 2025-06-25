Trump Rages Over Mamdani's Upset Mayoral Primary Win: 'Our Country Is Really Screwed'

Poll Who should be New York City's next mayor? Zohran Mamdani (D) Eric Adams (I) Curtis Sliwa (R) Jim Walden (I) Someone else Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who should be New York City's next mayor? Zohran Mamdani (D) 31%

Following Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani’s stunning victory in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor, Trump unleashed a furious response on Truth Social, criticizing everything from Mamdani’s appearance to his voice.

“It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line,” Trump wrote. “Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor… He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart…”

Two minutes later, Trump continued his diatribe with a mocking “strategy” for Democrats hoping to retake power at the federal level.

“After years of being left out in the cold... the Democrats should nominate Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President, and AOC+3 should be, respectively, Vice President, and three High Level Members of the Cabinet – Added together with our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and our Country is really SCREWED!”

Democratic Leaders React — Carefully

While Trump fumed, Democratic leaders took a more measured tone, with several offering congratulations — but stopping short of full-throated endorsements.

Gov. Kathy Hochul praised Mamdani’s grassroots coalition and said she looks forward to meeting with him “in the days ahead.”

“Today, voters made their voices heard, demanding a more affordable, more livable New York City,” Hochul wrote on X. “[Mamdani] built a formidable grassroots coalition, and I look forward to speaking with him in the days ahead about his ideas on how to ensure a safe, affordable, and livable New York City.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — who Trump derided as “Cryin’ Chuck” — acknowledged Mamdani’s win, citing their past work on taxi driver debt relief and environmental issues. But he did not formally endorse the Assemblyman.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also congratulated Mamdani and said the two plan to meet in Brooklyn “shortly.”

A Shocking Upset for NYC Democrats

Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist representing Queens in the State Assembly, pulled off a surprise win in the crowded Democratic primary after edging out establishment-backed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The 33-year-old — who would become the city’s first Muslim mayor — ran on a sweeping platform aimed at making New York more affordable, equitable, and community-centered. His proposals include fare-free buses, universal childcare, city-owned grocery stores, and a massive public housing expansion.

His campaign drew endorsements from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, and other progressive leaders, as well as energetic support from young voters, tenants, and working-class New Yorkers frustrated with rising costs and stagnant wages.

What’s Next?

Mamdani will face Mayor Eric Adams, now running for re-election as an independent, in the November general election. Also in the race are Republican Curtis Sliwa and independent Jim Walden.

