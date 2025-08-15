Trump, Putin Call Alaska Summit On Russia's War With Ukraine A Success, Don't Reveal Details

It was held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, Aug. 15.

No specifics were released on what was agreed to between the two countries during a 12-minute joint announcement by Trump and Putin early Friday evening Eastern time. Neither took questions from reporters.

Trump said he planned to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of NATO nations to discuss the situation after the meeting with the two heads of state and three of their senior advisers.

"We had an extremely productive meeting," Trump said. "Many points were agreed to. There are just a very few that are left. Some are not that significant. One is probably the most significant. We have a good chance of getting there. We didn't get there, but have a good chance of getting there."

Putin said he agreed with Trump that "the security of Ukraine must be secured, and of course, we are ready to work on that.

"I would like to hope that the agreement that we’ve reached together will help us bring closer that goal and will pave the path towards peace in Ukraine.”

Putin closed his remarks by suggesting the next meeting between the two leaders be held in Moscow.

“That’s an interesting one," Trump said. "I’ll get a little heat on that one. But I could see it possibly happening.”

