Trump Plans To Add More Color To White House — And He'll Foot The Bill: Reports

Speaking to reporters outside the West Wing on Wednesday, April 23, Trump said he intends to place “two beautiful poles” on the North and South Lawns, USA Today reported.

"They've needed flag poles for 200 years," Trump said. "I've often said, you know, they don't have a flag pole, per se. So we're putting one right where you saw us, and we're putting another one on the other side, on top of the mounds. It's going to be two beautiful poles."

"Paid for by Trump," he finished.

He said he expects the “top-of-the-line” flags to go up in the next week or so, the report continued. Currently, the only flag displayed at the White House flies atop the roof.

The 47th president was seen on the North Lawn Wednesday morning, surveying the site alongside workers and administration officials.

Trump did not specify whether he would fund them personally or use campaign committee cash, reports said.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has made several high-profile changes to the White House.

Every president leaves a personal mark on the residence, and in recent weeks, Trump has added gold furnishings and ornate embellishments to the walls, ceiling, and fireplace mantel in the Oval Office, Business Insider reported.

The aesthetic mirrors Trump's signature style, seen at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and his Manhattan penthouse apartment.

He also relocated a portrait of President Barack Obama, replacing it with a gold-framed painting depicting a bloodied Trump following his assassination attempt, and added multiple other portraits of former presidents.

