Trump Names Fox News Host, Former Judge Jeanine Pirro Interim US Attorney For DC

“Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position, and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “She is in a class by herself. Congratulations Jeanine!”

Pirro, 73, was elected Westchester County Court judge in 1990 and district attorney in 1993, making her the first woman ever elected to either role. As DA, she launched the nation’s first Domestic Violence Bureau, earning recognition for her tough-on-crime stance.

“During her time in office, Jeanine was a powerful crusader for victims of crime,” Trump wrote.

Pirro graduated from the University at Buffalo and earned her law degree at Albany Law School, where she served as law review editor. In 2005, she launched a short-lived campaign to challenge Senator Hillary Clinton, later pivoting to run for New York Attorney General in 2006. She lost to Andrew Cuomo.

In addition to her legal and political career, Pirro hosted "Justice with Judge Jeanine," a Fox News legal and current events program that ran from 2011 to 2022. She currently co-hosts "The Five," one of the network’s highest-rated shows.

Trump called her appointment a return to her law-and-order roots — and praised her legacy as a prosecutor.

