Trump Justice Department To Investigate January 6 Prosecutors, Report Says

Calling the probe a "special project," Ed Martin, the acting US Attorney for Washington, DC, asked prosecutors to turn over notes, documents, files emails and other information related to the cases in an email on Monday, Jan. 27, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Hours after being sworn in to a second non-consecutive term as president on Monday, Jan. 20, Donald Trump granted pardons to nearly all individuals charged in connection to Jan. 6.

Trump pardoned, commuted sentences, and dismissed charges for most of the approximately 1,600 individuals charged in the Capitol riots, including those facing violent offense charges in a controversial move polls show most Americans do not approve.

