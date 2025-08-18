Fair 75°

Trump Is Blocking Crime Victim Funds Over Immigration Laws: NJ Fights Back

New Jersey is leading a coalition of 21 attorneys general from states including New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts in suing the Trump Administration over what officials call unlawful conditions placed on federal funding for crime victims, officials announced Monday, Aug. 18.

President Trump

President Trump

 Photo Credit: White House photo
The lawsuit challenges the Trump Administration’s move to withhold Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant money from states unless they comply with federal immigration enforcement priorities, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said. 

VOCA funds are used for advocacy services, sexual assault forensic exams, funeral expenses, and other critical resources for victims and survivors of crimes.

“New Jerseyans who have been victimized by serious crime are now being mistreated by their own federal government as the Trump Administration attempts to block funding for advocacy services, sexual assault forensic exams, medical and funeral expenses, and other critical resources in their time of need,” Platkin said. “Playing politics with the lives of people who have suffered so greatly is reckless, it is cruel, and in this case – it is illegal. We are filing suit today to stand up for our residents, and for the law.”

Platkin said the directive violates separation of powers and federalism, since Congress did not authorize the Department of Justice to impose immigration-related conditions on VOCA funding. 

He was joined in the lawsuit by attorneys general from California, Illinois, Rhode Island, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

Click here to view the complaint.

