Trump Rebukes Musk Over Bill Criticism: 'I’m Very Disappointed In Elon'

The Tesla CEO and now-former head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) blasted Trump’s tax-and-spending package on social media.

The bill would make the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent, expand the small business tax deduction and restore full expensing for investments.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk wrote on his X platform on Tuesday, June 3. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office alongside Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz early Thursday afternoon, June 5, Trump expressed surprise at Musk's attack.

"Elon and I had a great relationship," he said. "I don't know if we will anymore. I'm very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot."

"He hasn’t said anything about me that’s bad," Trump added. "I’d rather have him criticize me than the bill because the bill is incredible.”

Musk quickly posted new comments after Trump's remarks, writing on X: "Such ingratitude. Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate."

