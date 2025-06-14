Trump Could Add Dozens Of Countries To Travel Ban, Report Says

The proposed expansion lists 36 nations, among them key US partners such as Egypt, with 25 in Africa, according to a State Department memo obtained by The Washington Post.

A State Department spokesperson refrained from commenting on internal discussions, while the White House did not respond to inquiries regarding the matter, The Post said.

The memo outlines various criteria that these countries are reportedly failing to meet, the Post reports. They are:

High rates of visa overstays by their citizens in the US.

The lack of a competent government to issue reliable identity documents.

Widespread government fraud.

Additionally, concerns were raised regarding citizenship by monetary investment and claims of antisemitic and anti-American activities originating from these nations.

Other countries being considered are from the Caribbean — such as Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Lucia, as well as Asia — including Cambodia — and several Pacific Island nations.

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday, June 4, that prohibits foreign nationals in 12 countries from entering the US.

The countries, mainly in Africa and the Middle East, are:

Afghanistan

Burma

Chad

Republic of the Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Somalia

Sudan

Yemen

In addition to the outright ban on those nations, the Trump administration also imposed partial restrictions on nationals from seven other countries:

Burundi

Cuba

Laos

Sierra Leone

Togo

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.