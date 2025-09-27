Trump Clears Amelia Earhart Records For Takeoff — But Epstein Files Still Grounded

On Friday, Trump made the bold announcement that he will be declassifying and releasing everything about Earhart, who famously disappeared in 1937 over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to become the first female pilot to circumnavigate the world.

"I have been asked by many people about the life and times of Amelia Earhart, such an interesting story, and would I consider declassifying and releasing everything about her, in particular, her last, fatal flight!" he posted on Truth Social.

Earhart was the first woman to fly solo nonstop across the Atlantic Ocean and she set several other records before being declared dead two years after she vanished.

"She was an Aviation Pioneer, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, and achieved many other Aviation 'firsts,'" the president noted.

"She disappeared in the South Pacific while trying to become the first woman to fly around the World. Amelia made it almost three quarters around the World before she suddenly, and without notice, vanished, never to be seen again."

But, while the world awaits news on the Jeffrey Epstein files, the White House will now be releasing details about Earhart instead.

"Her disappearance, almost 90 years ago, has captivated millions," Trump continued.

"I am ordering my Administration to declassify and release all Government Records related to Amelia Earhart, her final trip, and everything else about her."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a frequent target of Trump's, had some fun at his expense with a quippy post on social media.

"AMERICA: Release the Epstein Files!" his team posted.

"TRUMP: Did you say Amelia Earhart?"

Other outlets also had thoughts.

The wait for the Epstein files continues, but soon, the public will have their say about the Earhart files.

