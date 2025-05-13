Trump Calls For Deportation Of PA Woman Who Filmed Animal Torture For YouTube Views

Anigar Monsee, 28, of Upper Darby, was convicted on four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals – torture – after a jury trial in Delaware County Court on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, court records show.

On Saturday, May 10, President Donald Trump posted about the case on his campaign Facebook page, identifying Monsee as a “Liberian national” and demanding her removal from the United States. “Deport!” he wrote, calling her claims “completely false.”

Monsee’s GoFundMe, titled "Fighting Deportation: Help Me Stay With My Daughter", launched on April 24 and has raised just under $500 as of Tuesday, May 13. Daily Voice has reached out to GoFundMe to verify the fundraising campaign, and the company is still looking into it at the time of publishing. In the campaign, Monsee says she’s “a single mother” and that the case has become a “legal nightmare” over what she describes as “cooking traditional meals with animals like chicken and frog.”

“This has turned into a legal nightmare,” she writes. “I’m terrified of what could happen to my daughter if I’m taken away from her.”

But authorities say the evidence paints a different picture.

Upper Darby Police and PETA investigators say Monsee filmed herself on YouTube over the course of a year torturing animals for views and money. One video shows her holding a live chicken, asking for more likes, then slowly killing it on camera with a dull knife. Other videos showed her mutilating frogs, a rabbit, and a pigeon — sometimes for up to 10 minutes, according to police and court records.

Police arrested Monsee in January 2024, and she admitted to being the woman in the videos, court documents state. Her YouTube channel, which had over 20,000 subscribers, was later removed by the platform for violating its animal cruelty policy.

Trump’s post noted that Pennsylvania law considers aggravated cruelty to animals a third-degree felony, punishable by up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

Monsee remains free on $10,000 bail, partially posted by a third-party surety. Her sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, July 17, 2025 at 9 a.m. in Delaware County Court before Judge Mary Alice Brennan.

