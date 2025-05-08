Trump Appoints Former 'Rhonj' Star, Top NY/NJ Rabbis To Holocaust Museum Council

Who’s On the Board?

The board includes:

Siggy Flicker, former Real Housewives cast member and vocal supporter of Jewish causes, whose stepson was charged in the US Capitol riot.

Tila Falic, president of a Jewish high school in Florida.

Jackie Zeckman, who worked in Senator Rick Scott’s political operation and is managing his re-election campaign.

Rabbi Nate Segal, a major Jewish leader based in Staten Island, NY known for launching more than 100 synagogues and putting more than 300 rabbis in leadership roles across the United States, according to the Philadelphia Community Kollel.

Rabbi Pinchos Lipschutz, founding editor of Yated Ne’eman, a leading Orthodox Jewish newspaper, according to VIN News.

Alex Witkoff, CEO of Witkoff, a global real estate investment firm based in New York City.

Betty Pantierer Schwartz, a Livingston resident and daughter of two Holocaust survivors, according to TapInto. Schwartz was honored by the museum in 2024 and her father, Murray Pantirer, reportedly founded the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C.

Robert Garson, an accomplished attorney based in Florida and chairman of GS2 Law.

Sid Rosenberg, a New York radio personality and host of "Sid and Friends in the Morning" whose Instagram bio say she's an "unapologetic warrior for truth." He is an outspoken Trump supporter.

Others include:

Lee Lipton, FL

Fred Marcus, GA

Ariel Simon Abergel, DC

Barbara Feingold, FL

“They are all strong supporters of Israel, and will ensure we, NEVER FORGET," Trump said. "Congratulations to all!"

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.