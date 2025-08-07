Trump Announces New ‘Highly Accurate’ Census That Excludes Undocumented Residents

In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Aug. 7, Trump said he's "instructed our Department of Commerce to "immediately begin work on a new and highly accurate CENSUS based on modern day facts and figures."

The move marks a significant shift in how the country counts its population for everything from congressional representation to the allocation of federal funds.

Trump added that it will be "using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024. People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The announcement comes as Trump throws his support behind Texas Republicans, who are seeking to redraw the state’s congressional map to bolster their standing ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Redistricting, a process typically undertaken after each decennial census, shapes the balance of power in Congress and state legislatures.

Critics argue that excluding undocumented residents could dramatically alter political representation and federal funding distribution, while supporters say it ensures only eligible residents are counted.

With the Commerce Department now tasked to begin work on this new census, a heated debate over who counts in America is once again underway.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.