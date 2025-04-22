Trump Administration To Resume Student Loan Debt Collections, Millions Face Seized Paychecks

The Department of Education announced it will restart collections on its defaulted student loan portfolio on Monday, May 5. The agency said about 42.7 million people owe more than $1.6 trillion in student loan debt.

About five million borrowers are already in default, with millions more in late-stage delinquency.

"American taxpayers will no longer be forced to serve as collateral for irresponsible student loan policies," said Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

The move comes after a five-year pause on collections, first implemented at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Education Department plans to restart the Treasury Offset Program, which allows the government to take tax refunds, Social Security benefits, and wages from borrowers who haven't made payments.

McMahon, a former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, criticized former President Joe Biden's attempts to cancel student loan debt for millions.

"The Biden Administration misled borrowers: the executive branch does not have the constitutional authority to wipe debt away, nor do the loan balances simply disappear," she said. "Hundreds of billions have already been transferred to taxpayers."

The Student Borrower Protection Center blasted the decision, calling it harmful to millions of Americans who are already struggling with high prices and job losses.

"For five million people in default, federal law gives borrowers a way out of default and the right to make loan payments they can afford," said Mike Pierce, the nonprofit's executive director. "Since February, Donald Trump and Linda McMahon have blocked these borrowers' path out of default and are now feeding them into the maw of the government debt collection machine.

"This is cruel, unnecessary, and will further fan the flames of economic chaos for working families across this country."

The restart of collections follows the Education Department's removal of income-driven repayment applications from its website earlier in 2025. A court order shut down the Biden administration's Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, which allowed borrowers to cap payments at 5% of their income and qualify for forgiveness after 10 years of payments.

Critics argue that by cutting off access to affordable payment options, the Trump administration is forcing borrowers into default with few alternatives.

The Education Department acknowledged that about 1.9 million borrowers have been unable to even begin repaying their loans because of a processing backlog. Officials said they expect income-driven repayment applications to begin processing again in May.

Borrowers in default will receive notices over the next two weeks encouraging them to contact the Default Resolution Group to make a payment, enroll in an income-driven plan, or sign up for loan rehabilitation. Administrative wage garnishment notices are expected to follow in the summer.

The announcement comes as President Trump tries to eliminate the Education Department, a move that would require an act of Congress. McMahon has called the closure plan a chance to "send education back to the states."

Trump also indicated that the Small Business Administration will absorb the Education Department's loan portfolio, CNN reported.

The Education Department said just 38% of borrowers are up to date on the student loan payments.

