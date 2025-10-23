Overcast 56°

Truck Driver Struck, Killed On NJ Turnpike While Standing On Shoulder: Njsp

A 60-year-old New Orleans man was fatally struck by a truck on the New Jersey Turnpike while he was standing on the shoulder in Middlesex County Wednesday, Oct. 22, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

At 2:42 p.m., Shawn Mornay was standing on the right shoulder next to his Freightliner tractor flatbed trailer, when another Freightliner driven by a 37-year-old Blackwood struck him and the left side of his vehicle while traveling on the Turnpike south in Edison, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

Monray was pronounced dead at the scene, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

