Truck Driver Struck, Killed On NJ Turnpike While Standing On Shoulder: Njsp

At 2:42 p.m., Shawn Mornay was standing on the right shoulder next to his Freightliner tractor flatbed trailer, when another Freightliner driven by a 37-year-old Blackwood struck him and the left side of his vehicle while traveling on the Turnpike south in Edison, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

Monray was pronounced dead at the scene, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.