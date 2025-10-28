Truck Driver Hospitalized After Fall At Truck Stop: Njsp

New Jersey State Police troopers responded to a report of a medical assist around 4:14 p.m., at a truck stop on State Highway 173 West near milepost 36 in Bloomsbury Borough, Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

When the trooper arrived, the driver fell from the tractor and sustained a head injury, Lebron said.

The driver was transported to an area hospital for further medical treatment, according to the sergeant.

There was no additional information available as of Monday evening.

