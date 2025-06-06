Trooper Thrown Down Embankment, Seriously Injured In NY State Thruway Crash

The Schenectady County wreck happened on the westbound Thruway (I-90) in Pattersonville, near Exit 26, at around 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 6, according to New York State Police.

A trooper was conducting a traffic stop on a Honda when a tractor, not pulling a trailer, slammed into the rear of their patrol car, which then struck the Honda. The impact knocked the trooper, who was standing on the passenger side a Honda, over the guardrail and down an embankment, police said.

The trooper suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Albany Medical Center. The driver and passenger of the Honda were transported to St. Mary’s hospital in Amsterdam with minor injuries.

Hours after the crash, Charles Murphy, president of the New York State Troopers PBA issued the following statement:

“Today’s incident is a sobering reminder of the risks faced by our members every day, when even a standard traffic stop can turn into a serious situation in an instant. Our thoughts are with the Trooper, their loved ones and the others involved in this crash, and we are incredibly grateful that reported injuries are not more serious than they are. It is imperative that when any vehicle — be it a State Police cruiser, a DOT truck or a passenger car — is pulled to the side of the road, other motorists drive with caution and move over to protect those on the shoulder, who deserve to make it home safely.”

The Thruway remained closed westbound at Exit 26 as of 5:30 p.m. while the crash was investigated. A detour was set up at Exit 26.

