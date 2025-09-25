'Triple Sabotage': Trump Wants Investigation Of UN After Escalator, Teleprompter, Audio Snafus

The incidents followed President Donald Trump’s appearance at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Trump calls it “triple sabotage,” and he says the UN owes him answers.

“This wasn’t a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN," Trump wrote on Truth Social that was reposted by the White House on X. "They ought to be ashamed of themselves. I’m sending a copy of this letter to the (UN) Secretary General (António Guterres), and I demand an immediate investigation.

"No wonder the United Nations hasn’t been able to do the job that they were put in existence to do...”

He said those responsible “should be arrested” and noted the Secret Service is involved.

To see video clips of the incidents involving the escalator and teleprompter, check this ABC News report.

Trump outlined the three episodes, starting when an escalator carrying him and First Lady Melania Trump “came to a screeching halt."

He said his teleprompter was “stone cold dark” for about 15 minutes starting at the beginning of the address.

Finally, he said the auditorium sound was “completely off” so attendees could not hear without earpieces.

“Whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble,” he joked from the dais, drawing laughs, before quipping about the stalled ride: “Lucky the first lady is in good shape. So am I.”

His address stretched to nearly an hour — about four times longer than the standard slot for visiting leaders.

Trump cited a report in The Times of London claiming UN staff had joked about turning off an escalator before his arrival. US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz called the episode “unacceptable” and a security risk.

UN officials pushed back. Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said an escalator safety mechanism likely tripped when a videographer in Trump’s party filmed while moving backward.

A UN official told the BBC the teleprompter was operated by the White House because Trump’s team brought its own equipment.

On the audio, the UN noted the system routes sound to delegates’ translation earpieces, which may have made it seem the hall was muted.

Secretary‑General Guterres has ordered an internal review and offered to cooperate with any US inquiry. The White House press secretary also called for an investigation.

In the speech itself, Trump questioned the UN’s relevance and cast himself as the doer where diplomats merely talk. “What is the purpose of the United Nations?” he asked, deriding “strongly worded letters” and “empty words.”

