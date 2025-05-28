Triple Killer Sentenced In Nj-to-PA Shooting Rampage: Bucks DA

Andre Gordon Jr., 26, admitted to three counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to three consecutive life terms in Bucks County Court, according to District Attorney Jennifer Schorn. He was also sentenced to an additional 156 ½ to 313 years in state prison for a series of violent acts committed on Saturday, March 16.

Gordon killed:

Karen Gordon, 52, his stepmother and a U.S. Army veteran

His 13-year-old sister

Taylor Daniel, 25, the mother of his two children

The bloodshed began in Trenton, New Jersey, where Gordon carjacked a woman and her grandson. He drove to Falls Township, Pennsylvania, and forced his way into his father’s home on Viewpoint Lane. There, he shot and killed Karen Gordon and her daughter, who were hiding in a converted office. Karen’s 911 call captured her final moments: “My stepson, he’s the one shooting. Please I’ve got children in here!” Her daughter’s cries and gunshots followed before the line went silent.

Gordon then stormed into Taylor Daniel’s home on Edgewood Lane just after 9 a.m. Her 911 call included the desperate warning, “He’s got a gun!” before ending in gunfire and the screams of her children. Taylor was killed, and her mother, Nancy Daniel, was struck in the head with Gordon’s AR-15-style rifle. She survived after receiving staples to her scalp.

Gordon fled again, carjacking a man at a Dollar General in Morrisville. The stolen vehicle was recovered in Trenton by 11:38 a.m. Around 12:22 p.m., police believed Gordon was barricaded with hostages on Phillips Street. He was captured nearby at 5 p.m., thanks to a joint effort from New Jersey and Pennsylvania agencies.

The AR-15 used in the attacks was identified as a ghost gun by one of the carjacking victims, prosecutors said.

Gordon’s plea followed lengthy conversations with the victims’ families. During sentencing, the district attorney’s office presented 911 audio, surveillance footage, and an emotional interview with one of Taylor Daniel’s daughters. Karen Gordon’s brother told the court: “I lost more than my sister and my niece. I lost a piece of myself that I never thought I would ever come back from.”

President Judge Raymond F. McHugh sentenced Gordon to three life terms and more than 156 years on the remaining counts, calling the tragedy indescribable and the pain expressed by the victims’ families “palpable.”

Gordon also pleaded guilty to assaulting corrections officers at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in May and received an additional 42 to 84 months to run concurrently.

The case was investigated by the Falls Township Police Department and Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, with help from the Trenton Police Department, Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey State Police, and numerous other law enforcement agencies.

