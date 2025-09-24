‘Tried To Cancel Me’: Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump In Triumphant Late-Night Comeback

Jimmy Kimmel received a hero's welcome as he returned to his late-night show on Tuesday, Sept. 23 following a week's worth of controversy after his show was pulled due to his criticisms of President Donald Trump.

"Thank you ... Thank you ..." Kimmel said at the outset of the show when he was met by a standing ovation. "I apologize that we're pre-empting a regular episode of 'Celebrity Family Feud,' but I'm happy to be with you."

Kimmel was back on the air for the first time since the show was taken off the air by ABC, station owners Nexstar and Sinclair.

He did not pull his punches in his return to the air.

"A guy in Germany offered me a job... imagine that. Our country has become so authoritarian that Germany is offering me a job," the comedian mused. "Not sure who had a weirder 48 hours, me or the CEO of Tylenol."

Kimmel also made a comment about the swell of support for First Amendment rights after his show was unceremoniously taken off the airwaves.

"I want to thank all of you for supporting our show and those who cared enough to do enough about it... I want to also thank the people who don't support my show and what I believe, but support my right to have that belief anyway," the comedian said.

"Never would have imagined that Ted Cruz would say something very beautiful on my behalf... I don't think I've ever said this before, but Ted Cruz is right. It affects all of us, including him."

"It takes courage for them to speak out against this administration."

Kimmel went on to apologize for the statement that led to his temporary ousting.

"I want to make something clear. It is important to me as a human that I never meant to make light of the murder of a young man," he said.

"I don't think there is anything funny about it."

The late-night host said he "doesn't want to make this about me, and that's what people say when it's about them."

"It's important that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this," he said in regard to his show.

Kimmel had another shot at the president during his 21-minute monologue.

"Tried to cancel me, but he forced millions of people to watch me," he said during his grand return. "He might have to release the Epstein files to distract them."

The host also had some fun with his parent company, pulling out a faux letter from Disney, following the mass exodus of customers following Kimmel's firing.

"Disney asked me to issue the following statement," he said while unfurling a crumpled paper.

"Reactivate your Disney+ and Hulu accounts and open the Disney+ account on your smartphone or TV."

