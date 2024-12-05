Tri-State 'Jeopardy!' Showdown: NJ, NY Contestants Will Battle It Out Tonight

Garwood, NJ native Lisa DiLeo will face off against two-time defending "Jeopardy!" champion Stevie Ruiz from Long Island and retired grant writer Dave Bond from West Henrietta, NY.

DiLeo, 56, a business support analyst, will make her "Jeopardy!" debut, aiming to dethrone Ruiz, whose two-day winnings are nearing $36,000.

Ruiz, who is making his third appearance, recently defeated Maryland minister Kimberley Debus ($3,000) and retiree Gloria Nastas from Michigan ($2,000) in Wednesday's episode.

Bond, 62, who is a retired grant writer, gave up his job in 2020 to care for an elderly parent, according to his LinkedIn account. He currently is seeking part-time and short-term research and business development projects when he isn't preparing to take on the Jeopardy! stage.

Ruiz, a Montauk native, has pocketed $35,987 during his two-show winning streak, doubles as a screenwriter, director, and restauranteur who graduated from Brooklyn's Pratt Institute, is also the owner of Yotte's, a Haitian culture pop-up eatery on Long Island.

Whichever one of the tri-state residents becomes Jeopardy! champion, they will continue on into Friday's contest against North Carolina graduate student Zach DeBoer and Historian Erin Adams, from Tennessee.

Jeopardy! airs at 7 p.m. on weekdays on ABC.

