Trendy Hot Chicken Chain Started In Parking Lot Sold After Passing $600M Sales Mark

Roark Capital has purchased a majority stake in Dave's Hot Chicken, the restaurant said in a news release on Monday, June 2. Dave's said the sale will help the Los Angeles-based chain grow to more than 400 restaurants worldwide by the end of 2025.

The company said it'll remain committed to delivering an "exceptional experience" for customers, employees, and franchise partners.

"This is one of the great entrepreneurial journeys of our time, and now we begin the next chapter in the story," said Bill Phelps, the CEO of Dave's. "Our entire organization is excited about the fit between Dave's Hot Chicken and Roark, and we're looking forward to continuing to blow our guests' minds and unlocking growth and value for our franchise partners."

The original founders of Dave will remain with the company. Dave's has more than 3.6 million followers on TikTok and 1.8 million on Instagram.

In 2017, co-founder and chef Dave Kopushyan teamed up with three childhood friends to launch the business. The group had just $900 and a portable fryer "under the night sky" in a parking lot in East Hollywood, California.

Thanks to social media buzz and a glowing review from Eater LA, Dave's exploded in popularity around SoCal.

"So much was born for us in that moment," Dave's website said. "The lines went down the street and around the block. An older brother joined the team. We opened our first store. And our goal became clear. Make juicy, spicy, hot chicken that will blow your mind."

CEO Bill Phelps told CNBC that Dave's is "pretty close" to a $1 billion valuation. The chain's US sales surged 57% in 2024 and passed the $600 million mark, according to market research firm Technomic.

The chain has grown to about 200 restaurants, including several across the Northeast:

Connecticut

Milford

Newington

Stamford

Maryland

Columbia

Glen Burnie

Owings Mills

Silver Spring

Massachusetts

Boston

Braintree

Chelmsford

Framingham

Franklin

Medford

Newton

Saugus

Woburn

Worcester

New Hampshire

Manchester

Portsmouth

New Jersey

Cherry Hill

East Brunswick

Kearny

Ocean Township

Secaucus

Sicklerville

Union

Wayne

New York

Albany

Amsterdam

Brooklyn

Cicero

Fresh Meadows

New York

Queensbury

Rochester

Tonawanda

Vestal

White Plains

Pennsylvania

Mechanicsburg

Philadelphia

Willow Grove

York

Rhode Island

Middletown

Vermont

Burlington

Virginia

Chesapeake

Fairfax

Franconia

Richmond

Vienna

Washington, DC

14th Street

USA Today reported that Dave's celebrity investors include rapper Drake, R&B star Usher, actor Samuel L. Jackson, New York Giants legend and TV host Michael Strahan, and author Maria Shriver.

Dave's has expanded internationally to Canada, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.