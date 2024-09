It happened just before 4: 30 p.m. on Monroe Avenue, when strong winds and rain swept through the region.

Photos shared by Boyd A. Loving show the damage to the ranch-style home.

No injuries were reported, but the home appeared to have been rendered uninhabitable, Loving said. The Wyckoff PD, Wyckoff FD, and Waldwick FD responded.

Click here for more photos from Boyd A. Loving.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.