Trapped In Cement: Woman With Worsening ALS Feels Like Her Body’s Been Poured In Stone

The Potomac, MD native and Lehigh University graduate, who has been sharing her "dying diary" on social media, had some strong words in her latest update as she described the toll ALS continues to take on her body.

In her latest post, Eby says she hates that she's paralyzed, and explained that it feels like someone poured cement over one foot, then the other, then her entire body.

"It feels like the actual me is stuck inside the cement, desperately trying to get out," she explained, confirming that she has lost all feeling in her body except for a few fingers and her face.

Though she says she cannot really hold her head up high, can barely operate her wheelchair, and is pretty much uncomfortable all the itme, the 36-year-old has a colorful way of saying she's not ready to go just yet.

"I just feel like I'm sort of slowly coming to terms with the fact that I am in the later stages of this disease... But you know what? I'm not done yet."

"I don't feel grateful for s--t."

"I feel like you always hear people in their last days of their lives, 'oh, I lived such a great life to be grateful for... When I start acting grateful: code red."

Eby told her near 750,000 social media followers on Instagram and TikTok that she keeps hoping to see a "plateau" in the progression she sees in her treatments, but she said she still has some life left to live.

"I don't want to croak tomorrow, but I just can't picture living like this, knowing it's only going to get worse... Most likely for years," she said. "That sounds impossible."

