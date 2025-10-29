Transformed W Hotel Unveiled In Hoboken

The transformed 223-room hotel offers reinvented spaces that aims to invite creativity and connection, "inspired by the charm of Hoboken."

"W Hoboken captures both the pulse of the city and the relaxed rhythm of the waterfront," George Fleck, senior vice president and global brand With striking skyline views and a sophisticated maritime aesthetic, it stands as a true cultural catalyst in this vibrant destination. This transformation represents a bold step forward in our continued commitment to redefining luxury lifestyle hospitality.”

As part of the redesign, The Living Room, a new restaurant/meeting space is being unveiled, offering what the hotel says is "an inviting urban respite in the midst of the industrial city."

The dinner menu includes mini lobster rolls, everything cream puffs with pimento cheese and truffle arancini, along with specialty caviar service and homemade blinis.

“We envisioned W Hoboken as a cultural hub of connection, an oasis amidst the busy city for guests and locals alike to converse and feel inspired,” said Joanna Sanchez, General Manager, of the W Hoboken. “This transformation has redefined the property, infusing it with bold new design and a fresh perspective that reflects the spirit and heart of Hoboken today.”

