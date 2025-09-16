Trailer Drops For Sydney Sweeney Thriller ‘The Housemaid,’ Filmed Across NJ

Directed by Paul Feig, the movie follows Millie (Sweeney), a struggling woman who takes a job as a housemaid for an elite couple, Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar), according to IMDB.

What begins as a new start quickly spirals into dark, dangerous twists.

The screenplay is adapted from Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel by Rebecca Sonnenshine. It's set to hit theaters on Dec. 19.

And locals may recognize more than just the stars on screen. According to NJ Advance Media, "The Housemaid" filmed at Cinelease Stages in Jersey City, Green Way Markets on North Maple Avenue in Ridgewood, and Rutt’s Hut in Clifton — the hot dog joint famous for its “rippers.”

In Montclair, production took over Lackawanna Station, DanceWorks Studios on Grove Street, and Rosedale Cemetery on Orange Road. In Newark, scenes were filmed at Four Gateway Center. Morris County locations included The Peck School in Morristown, The Madison Hotel, and Saint Elizabeth University’s Santa Maria Hall.

