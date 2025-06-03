Trailer Drops For Pete Davidson Movie 'The Home' Filmed Across New Jersey

Filmed across the Garden State in 2022, the horror flick was written and directed by James Monaco ("The Purge") and written in part by Adam Cantor.

According to IMDB, the movie follows Max, played by Pete Davidson, "who realizes that the residents and caretakers in the retirement home he started working at hide sinister secrets."

The majority of the movie was filmed at the shuttered Saint Francis Residential Community in Denville, which serves as the backdrop of the senior living facility and its "forbidden fourth floor" that Davidson's character inevitably explores.

"The home" was also filmed at a house in Nutley, Garret Mountain Reservation, a Mobil gas station in Woodland Park, the Madison Hotel in Morris County, and at a storefront in Elizabeth, NJ Advance Media says.

