Fog 61°

SHARE

Teen Girl Dismembered In Boating Accident Off NJ Coast, Report Says

A boating accident was under investigation at a New Jersey beach, police said Sunday, Aug. 25.

Beach in Harvey Cedars (file photo).

Beach in Harvey Cedars (file photo).

 Photo Credit: Harvey Cedars Police Department
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Harvey Cedars police did not detail that accident and said only that it was "tragic" and under investigation with New Jersey State Police.

According to NBC Philadelphia citing a source, a teen girl was dismembered after being run over by the boat, operated by her father. 

"As the investigation is in its preliminary stages, we ask that you keep the family and community in your thoughts and prayers," Harvey Cedars police said. 

Click here for more from NBC Philadelphia.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE