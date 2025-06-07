‘Track And Field Bully’ Heckled Gabby Thomas During Race — Now He’s Banned From FanDuel

Last weekend, a heckler who described himself as "The Track and Field Bully" in his Twitter bio, bragged that he made Thomas lose by heckling her, "and it made my parlay win," in a post accompanied by a photo of the win.

ESPN first reported the bettor had been banned by FanDuel.

In a video also shared by "Mr 100k a day" he can be heard shouting at Thomas.

"Come on Gabby! Don't choke Gabby like you did yesterday Gabby! You a choke artist! Going down Gabby! You going down Gabby!" he shouted.

He wasn't done yet. The heckler also made inflammatory remarks referencing the athletes’ races and relationships.

"Melissa got married this year ... Got a Black husband. Gabby got a White guy. I want Melissa to win. C'mon Gabby you know what time it is. Spice Track in the house!"

Thomas ultimately finished fourth in the race, which was won by Melissa Jefferson-Wooden — sealing the bettor’s parlay win.

“Mr 100k a day” may have won his parlay, but he lost his betting privileges on FanDuel Sportsbook.

In statement released this week, FanDuel said that it "condemns in the strongest terms abusive behavior directed towards athletes.

"Threatening or harassing athletes is unacceptable and has no place in sports. This customer is no longer able to wager with FanDuel."

"Mr 100k a day" didn't back down after the fact.

"I read in the media that (sic) Fanduel banned me. This is false," he posted.

"I (sic) dont have a personal (sic) Fanduel account. Others pay me consulting fees for (their) bets and i get percentage of profits. I had almost 100 clients who placed that same bet and won. So did they ban?"

Thomas, a Massachusetts native from Northampton, took the high ground following the incident, even taking a veiled shot at her heckler.

"I personally have no issue with normal heckling…but if you record yourself breaking a rule, post it online, and there are consequences, I can’t help you," she posted on Twitter with a laughing emoji.

"I do draw a line with harassment and hate speech on my family."

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.