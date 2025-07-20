Toxic Chemical In Lilo & Stitch-Themed Highlighters Prompts Recall

Primark is recalling about 2,600 four-packs of its DTR Stitch Scented Highlighters, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday, July 17. Tests found that the highlighters contain phthalates, a toxic chemical banned in children's products.

Phthalates are known to cause health issues in children if ingested. While no injuries have been reported, the CPSC says the chemical's presence violates a federal ban.

Shaped like mini drink cups with straws, the markers were sold exclusively at Primark stores across the Northeast, Florida, Maryland, and Illinois. They were available from May 2024 to May 2025 for about $5.

Each pack includes four scented highlighters in yellow, blue, pink, and green. They feature Stitch, the alien character from Disney's Lilo & Stitch franchise.

Customers are urged to stop using the highlighters immediately. They should be returned to any Primark store for a full refund.

You can learn more about the recall by calling Primark at 617-946-3236.

