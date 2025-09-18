Tougher US Citizenship Test Coming

The Department of Homeland Security will bring back the more demanding 2020 civics exam, expanding what applicants must know about American history and government, while keeping the English portion as is.

In a notice filed Wednesday, Sept. 17 and slated for Federal Register publication on Thursday, Sept. 18, the department said that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is reimplementing the 2020 Naturalization Civics Test with some modifications."

The agency noted that, "This notice does not change the English language parts of the naturalization test (reading, writing, speaking, and understanding).”

The change follows President Trump’s January executive order directing a review of immigrant assimilation programs to “promote a unified American identity.”

In explaining the move, DHS writes that citizenship confers “rights, privileges, and responsibilities” vital to national unity and democratic participation, and that demonstrating civics knowledge is “essential” to fulfilling those obligations.

“USCIS believes that the 2020 Naturalization Civics test better ascertains the understanding and knowledge necessary to qualify for naturalization than the 2008” version, the notice states.

What’s changing: USCIS will again use the 128‑question civics bank and administer a 20‑question oral test, requiring applicants to answer at least 12 correctly to pass.

Officers will stop asking questions once an applicant either reaches 12 correct answers or accumulates nine incorrect answers, a tweak from 2020 intended to streamline interviews without altering the passing score.

The agency says the revised exam “better ascertains the understanding and knowledge necessary to qualify for naturalization” and will be standardized, methodical, and fair.

Who takes which test—and when: Applicants who have already filed, or who file within 30 days of publication, will take the 2008 civics test. Those who file 30 days or more after publication will take the reinstated 2025 version.

Special consideration continues for applicants age 65 and over with at least 20 years as permanent residents. They will receive 10 questions from a 20‑question subset and need six correct to pass.

Study materials: USCIS will update its public study guides and post the full 128‑question bank with answers in advance; it will also temporarily keep the 2008 materials online for those still eligible to take the older test.

